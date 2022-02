The Habs’ first game with new coach Martin St-Louis, a screening of a Stanley Kubrick classic, live music, virtual theatre and more.

With Martin St-Louis serving as interim head coach, the Montreal Canadiens look to break their seven-game losing streak, tonight against the Washington Capitals. TSN2, 7 p.m.

Black History Month Montreal host a virtual one-on-one with Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie City Councillor Ericka Alneus. Online, 12 p.m., free

Live music is back in Montreal. The Doxas Brothers perform their 2020 album The Circle live at the Museum of Fine Arts’ Bourgie Hall. 1339 Sherbrooke W., 6 p.m., $18–$34

The Geordie Theatre presents a production of Marcus Youssef’s The In-Between as part of their virtual festival. Online, 7 p.m., $11.50

Cinéma du Musée screens the Stanley Kubrick classic Barry Lyndon, followed up a discussion with a historian. 1379-A Sherbrooke W., 6:30 p.m., $4–$14

