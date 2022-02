The same percentage of vaccinated Canadians also sympathize with the concerns and frustrations being voiced by the trucker protest.

The trucker convoy is dividing Canadians; 44% say Trudeau condescension partly to blame

According to a new Léger poll, 44% of Canadians believe Prime Minister Trudeau and the premiers share the blame for the trucker convoy protest in Ottawa because of their condescending attitude toward Canadians who disagree with vaccine mandates and lockdowns.

The study also found that the same percentage of vaccinated Canadians sympathizes with the concerns and frustrations being voiced by people involved in the trucker protest in Ottawa.

The trucker convoy is dividing Canadians, and 44% say that condescension by Justin Trudeau and the premiers are partly to blame.

According to the same study, a majority of Canadians think the convoy represents a small, selfish minority, and is an excuse for right wing supremacists to complain about society.

For the complete results and methodology, please visit the Léger website.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.