Over the past two weeks, the behaviour of the protesters has caused many Canadians to reevaluate their own position on ending public health measures.

In late January, we covered an Angus Reid Institute poll that found that for the first time during the pandemic, a majority of Canadians (54%) felt it was time to end all pandemic-related restrictions and let people self-isolate at their own risk. Over the past few weeks, however, since the trucker convoy began, the number of Canadians ready to remove all restrictions and mandates has been reduced to 33%.

While a quarter of Canadians (27%) say they support the overall strategy of the protesters, a majority (69%) do not.

“Even less support is found for the tactics taken by the protesters, who have brought downtown Ottawa to a standstill and until this past weekend were stymieing $300-million a day in trade between the U.S. and Canada by blockading the Ambassador Bridge. “Support for both the demands and the tactics of protesters are considerably higher among past Conservative party voters than the rest of the population. Many Conservative party members embraced the protesters in the early days of demonstrations, and some have since walked back that support as actions have continued.” —Angus Reid Institute

In general, the protests have resulted in Canadians far more likely to support indoor mask requirements in their communities and federal vaccine requirements at the Canada-U.S. border.

Canadians are also more likely to say that the protests increased their support of vaccine passports.

