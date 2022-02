The Quebec premier still has 55% approval.

The approval rating of François Legault has fallen 10 points since December

According to a new Léger poll, Quebec Premier François Legault currently has an approval rating of 55%.

The premier’s approval rating has fallen five points per month since December.

Yesterday, public health announced that the vaccine passport would be removed in Quebec as of March 14 as part of the province’s “return to normal.”

Another Léger poll today projected that François Legault and the CAQ would win the next election in Quebec with 41% support.

Sondage Léger/JDM

Le PCQ profite de la grogne populaire.



CAQ 41% (-1%)

PLQ 20% (=)

PCQ 14% (+3%)

QS 12% (-2%)

PQ 11% (=)

Autres 3% (=)https://t.co/vqxePJKNUF — Jean-Marc Leger (@JeanMarcLeger1) February 16, 2022

