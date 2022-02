Please be careful out there, Montreal.

Strong winds in Montreal today may cause power outages

According to the Weather Network, Montreal is currently being warned of strong winds today, which may result in power outages in parts of the city. If you are experiencing a power outage in Montreal, you can check its status by visiting the Hydro-Québec website.

Rain is also forecast in Montreal from Wednesday overnight through Thursday afternoon.

Please be advised that snow and loose objects may be blown by the wind, causing injury or damage.

Please be careful out there.

