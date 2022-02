Street parking in the city is getting a little more expensive.

Parking meter price in Montreal to increase by 25 cents per hour on Monday

Drivers can expect an increase in parking meter prices in Montreal as of Monday, Feb. 21. The price of street parking in the city will go up by 25 cents per hour.

The city decided to make the change, which is in line with inflation according to their press release, on Jan. 24.

On April 1, a 25-cent increase will also take effect in parking lots managed by the Sustainable Mobility Agency.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.