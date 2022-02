“Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather.”

Snow squall watch in Montreal, expect near zero visibility this morning

According to the Weather Network, Montreal is currently experiencing a snow squall watch, which is issued when conditions are favourable for brief but intense bursts of heavy and blowing snow that produce near zero visibilities.

The Weather Network also confirms that travel may be difficult and hazardous at this time.

Please be careful out there.

For the latest weather updates, please visit the Weather Network.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.