“Which French? The good one or the Quebec one? Asking for a cousin.”

A contentious provision of Bill 96 will require Quebec officials to speak to all immigrants exclusively in French upon their arrival. The provision, adopted this week by a parliamentary committee, does not exempt refugees or asylum seekers from having to learn French right away, but does allow for exceptions in cases of health and public safety.

Élisabeth Gosselin, spokesperson for French Language Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette, said that there will be a six-month leeway for new arrivals in the province, after which point all official communication will be exclusively in French, forcing them to learn the language tout suite.

Montreal comedian Sugar Sammy, a longtime critic of Quebec language laws, chimed in on the topic yesterday, asking which type of French should be studied by incoming immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers.

“Which French? The good one or the Quebec one? Asking for a cousin.” —Sugar Sammy

Quel français? Le bon ou celui du Québec? Asking for a cousin https://t.co/RmZ2l5D0cU — Sugar Sammy (@sugarsammy) February 17, 2022 Refugees must learn French instantly on arrival in Quebec; Sugar Sammy responds

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.