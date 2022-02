François Legault will reveal a timetable today for the easing of many public health restrictions over the course of February and March.

Quebec Premier François Legault is holding a press conference this afternoon to announce a timetable for the easing of several pandemic public health restrictions in the province. This will reportedly include the reopening of bars on Feb. 28, the return of participatory and spectator sports on Feb. 14 and an increase in the number of people permitted at private gatherings and at restaurant tables as soon as this Saturday, Feb. 12.

There is no mention of dropping mask or vaccine passport mandates for the general population, but there is a chance, depending on pandemic numbers come March, that masks will no longer be required in schools by March 14.

It is noted, however, that dancing will remain prohibited for the time being, which means that nightclubs and small music venues with standing room only will likely choose to remain closed, as was the case when bars with seating reopened last summer.

