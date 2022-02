In an ongoing press conference this afternoon (see the embed below), Quebec Premier François Legault announced a deconfinement plan, with the easing of a number of pandemic public health restrictions including the reopening of bars as of Feb. 28. Dancing and karaoke will remain prohibited until March 14, when a number of restrictions

As leaked this morning, legal restrictions on private gatherings will end this Saturday, with totals of 10 people (from three households) still suggested in homes as well as in restaurants.

The Bell Centre (and Centre Vidéotron in Quebec City) will be permitted 50% capacity crowds as of Feb. 21, and 100% as of March 14.

On annonce, aujourd'hui, les nouvelles mesures qui entreront en vigueur dans les prochains jours et prochaines semaines.



On annonce, aujourd'hui, les nouvelles mesures qui entreront en vigueur dans les prochains jours et prochaines semaines.

