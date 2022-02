Poilievre is the current favourite, followed by Doug Ford and Peter MacKay.

Pierre Poilievre has just 10% support overall, 26% among Conservatives to become next CPC leader

According to a new Léger poll, MP Pierre Poilievre is the early favourite among Conservative Party of Canada voters to become the next party leader.

Poilievre currently has 10% support among all Canadians, and 26% support among Conservative Party of Canada voters.

In second place to become the next Conservative Party of Canada leader was Doug Ford, with 7% support. In third place was Peter MacKay with 6% support.

For the complete results and methodology, please visit the Léger website.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.