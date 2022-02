The Grammy-winning Montreal producer/DJ is spinning at Piknic for the first time on his Summer ’22 tour.

Piknic Électronik has announced that Grammy-winning Montreal producer Kaytranada will be DJing on May 20 at their Plaine des jeux site at Parc Jean-Drapeau. This date was rescheduled from Oct. 7, 2021. Tickets for the Kaytranada set, which starts at 4 p.m., are on sale now for $47.84.

Though Kaytranada has played Piknic’s winter sister festival Igloofest twice, this will be the first time he spins at one of the weekly summer editions.

