As usual with Montreal, the heat didn’t last long.

According to CTV meteorologist Lori Graham, Montreal almost broke a February heat record yesterday with a high temperature of 6.6 Celsius. The record for Feb. 17 is just .2 degrees higher, 6.8 Celsius, set in 2011.

As is often the case in Montreal, especially when there’s a sudden thaw in winter, the relative heat did not last long. Tonight the temperature is plummeting back down to -18, with a feels-like of -24.

Near record-breaking warmth in #Montreal today.

We hit a high of 6.6C, the record for Feb. 17: 6.8C in 2011. #Winter returns this evening w #rain changing to #snow. #SnowfallWarning in effect for Montreal with 15-20cm possible through Friday morning.@CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/qy9XLyLBqk — Lori Graham (@LGrahamCTV) February 17, 2022 Montreal’s high temperature of 6.6 C almost broke a February heat record yesterday

