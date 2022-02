“Students choose Montreal for its quality of life and its institutions, culture and affordability.”

Montreal has been ranked among the world’s top 10 best cities for students in 2022

According to a study by QS Quacquarelli Symonds, Montreal has ranked 9th on their list of the Top 10 Best Student Cities in the World in 2022. The list is compiled based on a variety of factors, such as affordability, desirability and the opinions of current students.

Montreal is the only Canadian city on the list, tying with Paris and Boston. The top cities in the world for students are London, Munich, and Seoul and Tokyo, which both tied for third.

Top 10 Best Student Cities in the World in 2022

1. London

2. Munich

3. Seoul and Tokyo (tied)

5. Berlin

6. Melbourne

7. Zurich

8. Sydney

9. Paris, Montreal and Boston (tied)

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante released a statement last year when Montreal made the list, praising the city for its overall quality of life.

"Students choose Montreal for its quality of life and its institutions, culture and affordability." —Valérie Plante

For the complete results and methodology, please visit the QS Quacquarelli Symonds website.

