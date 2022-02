In second and third place were Amsterdam and Tokyo.

Montreal has been named the safest city in the world for travel

According to a new report by Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection, Montreal is the safest city in the world to travel to. In second and third place were Amsterdam and Tokyo. Canada was also ranked the third safest country in world for travel, after Iceland and New Zealand.

The results of the report were determined using a compilation of survey results, in addition to data on risk, crime, climate resilience and more.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante shared the news on social media earlier today.

Montréal est la ville la plus sécuritaire au monde selon Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection. #polmtl https://t.co/FFrpn1zpah — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) February 9, 2022

In other tourism news, the Ritz-Carlton, Montreal has just been named the best hotel in the city.

