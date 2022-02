Santé Quebec is reporting that there have been 2,504 (recorded*) new cases of COVID-19 across the province over the past 24 hours, with 2,380 hospitalizations (down 45 since yesterday), 178 of which are in ICU. There have been 56 deaths across the province. According to the INSPQ, there have been 274,060 total cases in Montreal since the start of the pandemic, with 6,756 active cases in the city right now. See the latest numbers of total and new COVID-19 cases, deaths and more stats by Montreal neighbourhood (last updated by Santé Montréal on Feb. 7) below.

(*Please note that new and total case numbers no longer provide an accurate picture of the spread of the pandemic given that the general population doesn’t have access to PCR tests, therefore the province is no longer recording the majority of new cases.)

BOROUGH OR LINKED CITY NUMBER OF NEW CASES REPORTED IN THE PAST 24 HOURS NUMBER OF CASES IN THE PAST 14 DAYS RATE OF CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE IN THE PAST 14 DAYS NUMBER OF CUMULATIVE CASES SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE PANDEMIC CUMULATIVE RATE OF CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE PANDEMIC Ahuntsic–Cartierville 21 639 476.0 19,680 14,659.8 Anjou 9 160 373.9 6,768 15,814.6 Baie-D’Urfé 0 10 261.6 285 7,454.9 Beaconsfield < 5 62 320.8 1,467 7,591.6 Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de- Grâce 38 643 386.1 23,429 14,069.8 Côte-Saint-Luc 8 171 527.0 5,197 16,016.4 Dollard-des-Ormeaux 7 214 437.6 5,951 12,170.0 Dorval 5 95 500.5 2,017 10,627.0 Hampstead < 5 41 588.0 990 14,197.6 Kirkland < 5 59 292.8 1,875 9,304.7 Lachine 12 202 454.0 6,130 13,778.7 LaSalle 21 282 366.9 10,903 14,186.8 L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève < 5 99 537.7 2,286 12,415.1 Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve 20 507 372.7 18,966 13,943.1 Montréal-Est 0 16 415.6 636 16,519.5 Montréal-Nord 25 372 441.6 15,031 17,844.3 Montréal-Ouest < 5 16 316.8 529 10,475.2 Mont-Royal 5 97 478.4 2,462 12,142.4 Outremont 5 87 363.2 2,710 11,313.4 Pierrefonds–Roxboro 18 278 401.2 8,755 12,634.0 Plateau-Mont-Royal 17 392 376.9 12,128 11,661.5 Pointe-Claire 14 133 423.8 2,746 8,750.8 Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux- Trembles 20 411 385.0 17,382 16,284.0 Rosemont–La Petite Patrie 15 458 328.1 17,208 12,327.5 Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue < 5 10 201.7 422 8,511.5 Saint-Laurent 26 359 363.3 14,418 14,589.0 Saint-Léonard 9 299 381.8 14,134 18,049.9 Senneville 0 < 5 n.p. 79 8,577.6 Sud-Ouest 18 285 364.7 9,519 12,180.3 Verdun 10 226 326.5 7,358 10,628.5 Ville-Marie 18 365 409.3 11,536 12,937.1 Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension 22 495 344.1 21,449 14,910.4 Westmount < 5 116 571.1 1,832 9,019.3 Territory to be confirmed < 5 357 – 7,336 – Montreal total 381 7,958 385.3 273,615 13,245.9

See daily updates on COVID-19 cases by Montreal neighbourhood here.

