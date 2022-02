Masks no longer required in Quebec elementary and high school classrooms as of March 7

Quebec Premier François Legault has announced that masks will no longer be required in Quebec elementary and high school classrooms as of March 7. This is a new item in the province’s deconfinement calendar, which will see the end of almost all restrictions and public health measures by March 14.

“The evolution of the epidemiological situation in Quebec allows us to make this change. Many efforts have been made by our young people in recent months. Thank you for your resilience!” —François Legault

L'évolution de la situation épidémiologique au Québec nous permet de faire cet assouplissement. Beaucoup d’efforts ont été faits par nos jeunes dans les derniers mois. Merci pour votre résilience! pic.twitter.com/eUMY1buLIt — François Legault (@francoislegault) February 22, 2022 Masks no longer required in Quebec elementary and high school classrooms as of March 7

