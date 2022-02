Passes go on sale on Friday.

evenko’s summer EDM music festival ILESONIQ has announced the first wave of its 2022 lineup, featuring headliners Eric Prydz, Illeniun B2B Excision and Swedish House Mafia, along with French Montana, Gunna and John Digweed, among others.

The festival will take place at Parc Jean-Drapeau from Aug. 5 to 7, 2022. Passes go on sale on Friday.

For more details and to purchase passes, please visit the ÎLESONIQ festival website.