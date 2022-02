The Tuesday evening commute could be significantly impacted.

Freezing rain warning for Montreal Tuesday evening and Wednesday

According to the Weather Network, Montreal is currently being advised of a freezing rain warning beginning on Tuesday evening.

A low pressure system is expected to affect Southern and Central Quebec, causing freezing rain before precipitation changes to rain.

During periods of freezing rain, highways, roads, walkways and parking lots are expected to be icy and slippery.

Please be careful out there.

