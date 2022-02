Expect up to 15 cm of snow on Friday in Montreal, rush hour traffic could be affected

A snowfall warning is in effect in Montreal, with up to 15 centimetres of snow expected to fall in and around the city on Friday, potentially affecting rush hour traffic. Snow will begin at approximately 3 a.m. and finish by 5 p.m.

Please note that strong winds combined with falling snow will cause periods of reduced visibility.

According to the Weather Network, Montrealers should considered delaying or preempting their travel plans.

Please be careful out there, Montreal.

