Dune, the 2021 adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi novel by Montreal filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, has been nominated for 10 Oscars.

The film received nominations in the categories Costume Design, Achievement in Sound, Achievement in Music (Original Score), Adapted Screenplay, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Visual Effects, Cinematography, Production Design and Best Picture.

The 94th annual Academy Awards take place on March 27, 2022. For more, please visit the Oscars website.

