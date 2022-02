While a third of students in this province have considered dropping out of school over the past two years, a large majority remain optimistic about their future.

Despite a difficult pandemic, 3 in 4 Quebec students are still optimistic about their future

A new Léger study has found that 32% of Quebec students aged 15 to 22 have considered dropping out of school over the past two years, since the pandemic began.

While 47% confirm that their perception of the future has been affected by the pandemic, 77% of Quebec students are still optimistic about their future.

“The general portrait of the survey is encouraging. School-going youth seem resilient and confident about their future, but let’s remain vigilant since we know that the situation is currently difficult for young people, especially the oldest.” —Audrey McKinnon, Executive Director of the Réseau québécois pour la réussite éducative

A previous Léger study also confirmed that 31% of 18 to 34-year-olds have had poor mental health linked to the pandemic.

A 2018 Institut du Québec study found that only 69% of Quebec high school students graduate, factoring in both public and private schools. The Quebec graduation rate is lower than that of any other province in Canada.

