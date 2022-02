The Prime Minister also announced Canadian Armed Forces support for Ukraine and new sanctions against Russia.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced new sanctions against Russia ahead of a probable invasion of Ukraine, as well as the movement of 460 Canadian Armed Forces troops into neighbouring Latvia to support NATO defences in the region. Trudeau also addressed the Ukrainian-Canadian community.

“To the Ukrainian-Canadian community here at home: I know the situation is deeply concerning. Your community has made significant contributions to building Canada, and we will stand with you every step of the way. “Earlier today, I spoke with the president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress and reaffirmed Canada’s resolute and ongoing support of Ukraine.” —Justin Trudeau

Canada’s announcement about new economic sanctions against Russia follows similar announcements by the U.S., the U.K. and Germany. Canadians are now banned from engaging in purchases of Russian sovereign debt and from any financial dealings with the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, which Vladimir Putin recognized this week. The sanctions also target Russian MPs who voted in favour of recognizing the two regions.

