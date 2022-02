The federal and provincial governments are funding the new project for the city as part of the Rapid Housing Development initiative.

In a second wave of Rapid Housing Development projects, $89-million is being invested into 257 new social and affordable housing units in Montreal. The RHD initiative is a partnership between the governments of Canada and Quebec. Over the next year, over 1,400 new social and affordable housing units will be built across Quebec, and rent will be capped at 25% of tenants’ income, for those who are eligible.

“Across the Montreal metropolitan area, there is a shortage of affordable housing, an increase in property values and growing needs to house vulnerable people. These new housing units will help meet the crying needs of the metropolis and will improve the living conditions of the most vulnerable people whom we must support. “Our administration has made housing a priority and we welcome this announcement, which adds to the tools we have put in place to ensure that every Montrealer has a decent roof over their head.” —Valérie Plante

For more on the Second Canada-Quebec Agreement on the Rapid Housing Creation Initiative, please click here.

