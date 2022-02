According to a new Léger poll, 62% of Canadians oppose the message the trucker convoy protests are conveying of no vaccine mandates and less public health measures.

65% also agree that the convoy is a small minority of Canadians who are selfishly thinking only about themselves and not the thousands of Canadians who are suffering through delayed surgeries and postponed treatments because of the ongoing pandemic.

For the complete results and methodology, please visit the Léger website.

