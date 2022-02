This would mark the first ever Super Bowl victory for the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to a poll by NFL Canada, 60% of Canadians are cheering for the Cincinnati Bengals in tonight’s Super Bowl LVI, while 40% are cheering for the Los Angeles Rams.

The game is scheduled to take place today at 6:30 p.m. EST in Inglewood, California, the home stadium of the Rams. This marks the second consecutive Super Bowl where one of the teams is playing in its home stadium.

The Bengals are attempting to win their first Super Bowl, while the Rams are going for their second.

