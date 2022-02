The temperature is expected to plummet overnight as rain changes to snow.

A snowfall warning is in effect in Montreal. Up to 15 centimetres of snow is expected overnight to fall in and around the city, with rapidly accumulating snow making travel difficult, and periods of reduced visibility. According to the Weather Network, rain will change to snow this evening in Montreal, which will bring with it a rapid drop in temperature and a risk of freezing rain. Montreal roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

04:53 EnvCanada issued #Snowfall warning about 15 cm #Montréal #QCStorm https://t.co/pnHOL0miWs — Montréal (@ECAlertQC147) February 17, 2022 15 cm snowfall warning in Montreal tonight, risk of freezing rain

