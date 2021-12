The final episodes of Money Heist, new Sex and the City series And Just Like That, the history of cinema docuseries Voir and more.

New on Netflix

Voir (new on Netflix)

For Money Heist fans, the hugely successful show enters its final stretch on Dec. 3 as the final installment of episodes airs. Will the crew escape or find themselves in jail? We finally find out the truth. Also on Dec. 3rd, for families and claymation fans alike – a 30-minute film,

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas, premieres. The follow-up to the critically acclaimed Shaun the Sheep film sees the titular sheep trying to save Timmy after a farmhouse raid goes wrong.

On Dec. 6, Netflix launches its docuseries Voir, highlighting some of the greatest moments in film history. David Fincher, who should be busy directing Mindhunter season 3, is attached as an executive producer.

New on Amazon Prime Video

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (new on Amazon Prime Video)

The new Peter Rabbit film, which premiered earlier this year, makes its way to Amazon Prime this weekend. According to critics, this sequel is on par with the original 3D adaptation that came out a while ago and follows Peter as he reckons with his bad reputation as a troublemaker. As far as animated films go, you certainly could do much worse than Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.

New on Crave

And Just Like That (new on Crave / HBO)

Everyone’s favourite materialists (minus Kim Cattral) are back on Dec. 9 with the premiere of the new Sex and the City series called And Just Like That. The series about the NYC gals navigating love and friendship in their 50s will run for 10 episodes. The first two episodes air on Dec. 9 and the rest of the series will stream weekly afterwards.

New on Disney Plus

A Hidden Life (new on Disney Plus)

Fans of the popular book and film series Diary of a Wimpy Kid are in for a treat as an all new animated series hits Disney Plus on Dec. 3. From director Swinton Scott, best known for his work on The Simsons and Futurama, we follow the adventures of the awkward but ambitious Greg Heffley through his hilarious journal. Released on the same day, The Rescue tells the true story of members of a rescue team as they try to save 12 boys and a coach who are trapped inside a flooded cave in Thailand. It may sound schmaltzy but the film has been a critical and popular hit that’s been described as intense and thrilling.

And, for the distinction of the best film hitting streaming this week, Terrence Malick’s anti-war masterpiece A Hidden Life will be available to stream on Dec. 3 as well. The film didn’t make a huge splash when it was released a few years ago, but it’s a sensitive and harrowing story about an Austrian farmer who refuses to fight for the Nazis during WW2.

New on CBC Gem

Big Blue (new on CBC Gem)

It’s a good week for kid’s content. On Dec. 4, CBC premieres a new animated series Big Blue. From the animation studio that brought you Paw Patrol, this imaginative series follows two underwater adventurer siblings who lead a quirky submarine crew on a journey to explore the universe and learn lessons along the way. And it features a theme song from Timbaland.

