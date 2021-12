What to do in Montreal today

This city is never short of cool events. Here is what to do in Montreal today, Wednesday, Dec. 1.

The 2021 Allstate Soccer Show invites a variety of national and international soccer stars participating in online panels. Register here. 6:30 p.m., free

Swallow the Sun play Café Campus alongside openers Abigail Williams and Wild Run. 57 Prince-Arthur E., 7:30 p.m., $31.14

Yellow Chatters Montreal host their reoccurring International Language Exchange event at Tipsy Cow Bar. 3575 Parc, 6:30 p.m., $3

Head over to Lord William Pub for Paint Nite, featuring artists Jessica Di Giacomo and Daniel Torchinsky. 265 des Seigneurs, 7:30 p.m., $35

Use the promotional code “HeatherMah10” while selecting regular-priced (not student) tickets for $10 discounted tickets for the MAI’s forthcoming Pomegranate show, which begins tomorrow. 3680 Jeanne-Mance, 7:30, $10

