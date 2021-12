Joel Anthony is coming home. The Montreal-born, two-time NBA Champion has been named General Manager of the Montreal Alliance. The city’s new CEBL basketball team will play their first season beginning in May.

Anthony played in the NBA for 10 seasons, serving as a centre for the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs. He won back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013, teaming up alongside Miami’s “Big 3” of Chris Bosh, LeBron James and Dwayne Wade.

In a press statement, Joel Anthony expressed his excitement to work with the new team.

“It’s an honour to have this position as General Manager of the Montreal Alliance. It means a lot to me to have the opportunity to come back home and be part of the growth of basketball in my community. I am looking forward to bringing a great experience for our fans, staff and players to enjoy.” —Joel Anthony

Anthony has been involved with the CEBL for their last two seasons. He served as a Player Development Consultant for the Hamilton Honey Badgers, with the team making the playoffs in both of his years involved.

