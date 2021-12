Designer Tom Ford has released a statement following the passing of Off-White founder and Louis Vuitton menswear artistic director Virgil Abloh. Abloh passed away over the weekend following a private battle with cardiac angiosarcoma.

As many tributes to the late designer have poured in, Tom Ford referred to Abloh has an “artist in every sense,” who will “forever hold a place in history.” In September, Ford lost his husband and partner of 35 years Richard Buckley after a prolonged illness.

Despite marked style differences between the two American designers, it’s no surprise that Tom Ford had such high praise for Virgil Abloh considering Abloh’s ability to create unified thematic collections that were both visionary and wearable.

“Virgil Abloh was a true creative talent, an artist in every sense. His impact on the world through fashion, art and culture was great. Virgil changed the landscape of American Fashion with his groundbreaking Off-White label and broke barriers as the first Black artistic Director of Louis Vuitton. He will forever hold a place in history.“ —Tom Ford

