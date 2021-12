Polo & Pan, Benny Sings and P-Lo concerts, the first weekend of Puces POP, Kenny vs. Spenny live and more.

Friday, Dec. 10

Stones Throw Records favourite Benny Sings brings his silky voice to Montreal, playing Petit Campus alongside Silas Short. 57 Prince Arthur, 7 p.m., $21.75

POP Montreal hold their holiday edition of the Puces POP at Église Saint-Denis, selling art and prints, accessoriesm jewellery, bodycare products, ceramics, food, clothing and stuff for babies and kids, today through Sunday AND next weekend. 5075 Rivard, 3–8 p.m., 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Sunday, free

It’s not a phase, Mom! Turbo Haüs brings back Emo Night, a night to remember for all who are still edgy teens at heart. 2040 St-Denis, 10 p.m., $6.32–$11.62

Saturday, Dec. 11

Electronic duo Polo & Pan bring their Cyclorama tour to Laval’s Place Bell. 1950 Claude-Gagné, 7 p.m. $48.96–$69.50

Canadian comedians Kenny vs. Spenny make their long-awaited return to Montreal at Théâtre Fairmount. 5240 Parc, 7 pm., $34.99

Vancouver hip hop duo Manila Grey play l’Astral alongside Bay Area rapper P-Lo. 305 Ste-Catherine, 7 p.m., $21.50

Sunday, Dec. 12

GrimeyMTL holds a holiday toy drive at Barbossa, with proceeds going towards N.B.S Studios and the Batshaw Foundation. 3956A St-Laurent, 6 p.m., free

Ahead of its Netflix premiere later this month, several cinemas across the city are screening Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up for a limited time. Click here for showtimes.

Don’t miss the impressive free programming at the PHI Centre. Installations include Apparition, an augmented reality tour and We Live in an Ocean of Air, a multisensory experience exploring man vs. nature. 315 St-Paul W., 9 a.m., free

