Heather Mah’s Pomegranate show at MAI, a Finnish death metal concert, paint and language nights at local pubs and more.

The MAI is offering a student discount for their forthcoming show Pomegranate, by Montreal choreographer and performer Heather Mah. Use the promotional code “HeatherMah10” while selecting regular-priced (not student) tickets. The show runs from Dec. 2–4. 3680 Jeanne-Mance, 7:30, $10

Canadian soccer stars such as Samuel Piette, Victor Wanyama and Evelyne Viens, along with Manchester United legend Andy Cole, will participate in the 2021 Allstate Soccer Show, a must-attend online event for any footy fanatics. Register here. 6:30 p.m., free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Allstate Soccer Show (@soccershowsocial) Cult MTL columnist Paul Desbaillets will moderate a panel at the 2021 Allstate Soccer Show.

Finnish death-metal band Swallow the Sun play Café Campus. 57 Prince-Arthur E., 7:30 p.m., $31.14

Yellow Chatters Montreal’s International Language Exchange at Tipsy Cow Bar is your chance to learn and practise new languages with international attendees. 3575 Parc, 6:30 p.m., $3

Lord William Pub hosts Paint Nite, an evening of canvases and drinks with artists Jessica Di Giacomo and Daniel Torchinsky guiding the experience. 265 des Seigneurs, 7:30 p.m., $35

