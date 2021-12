Milky Chance live, comedian Jess Salomon returns, an all-female Die Hard table-read and more.

Milky Chance return to Montreal, performing at MTELUS with special guests Giant Rooks. 59 Ste-Catherine, 6:30 p.m., $67.75

South African singer-songwriter Alice Phoebe Lou plays Théâtre Fairmount. 5240 Parc, 7 p.m., $25

Annie Hart of Au Revoir Simone brings her tour to la Sala Rossa alongside opening acts the Natvral and Floppy. 4848 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $22.26

Brooklyn-based comedian and former Montrealer Jess Salomon — whose Marriage of Convenience Crave special with her wife and fellow comic Eman El-Husseini is a must-watch — returns for a three consecutive nights of shows at the Comedy Nest, beginning tonight. 2313 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $13.53–$19.35

German dance music artist Roosevelt brings his Polydans tour to l’Astral. 305 Ste-Catherine W., 9:15 p.m., $19.75

Heidi Lynne Weeks, Deena Aziz and Dawn Ford star in an all-female online table-read of the Christmas classic Die Hard. The event is a benefit for the Canadian Women’s Foundation. Stream here. 8 p.m., donation-based

