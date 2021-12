A METZ and Preoccupations concert, an Abel Ferrara double feature at Cinéma l’Amour and more.

Canadian rockers METZ and Preoccupations (fka Viet Cong) make their Montreal tour stop at Théâtre Fairmount. 5240 Parc, 7 p.m., $25

Cinema l’Amour takes a break from their regularly scheduled programming for an Abel Ferrara double feature of The Driller Killer and 9 Lives of a Wet Pussy — the latter film, it should be noted, is more in line with what the cinema usually screens. For more on these early Ferrara films, please click here. 4015 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $19.16

Local folk-pop singer-songwriter Fred Dionne and country duo Mountain Daisies perform a co-header set at Verre bouteille. 2112 Mont-Royal, 8 p.m., $15

For their last weekly screening of the semester, Cinéma Politica hosts the Montreal premiere of Rubaiyat Hossain’s Made in Bangladesh at Concordia’s Hall Building (H-110). 1455 de Maisonneuve, 7 p.m., donation-based

DJ Flexidisk, Jonathan Parant and Jean-Sebastien Truchy play at Rockette Bar as part of the live/DJ hyrbid event Fly Pan Am, déconstruit. 4479 St-Denis, 9 p.m., contribution-based

