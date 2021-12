Thundercat live, Franky Fade’s album launch, A Section of Now at the CCA and more.

Everyone’s favourite bassist Thundercat makes his highly anticipated and long-awaited return to Montreal. Catch the talent at MTELUS alongside opener Channel Tres. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 6:30 p.m., $47.50

Bonsound recording artist Franky Fade celebrates his new album Contradictions with a launch party at Ausgang Plaza. 6524 St-Hubert, 7 p.m., $14.71

The Ants take over this week’s edition of Homegrown Thursdays at StereoBar. 858 Ste-Catherine E., 10 p.m., $12–$15

Coyote Records indie-rockers Filpo play their first Montreal show since the pandemic at Quai des Brumes. 4481 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $12

On now and through Jan. 5 at the Canadian Centre for Architecture, A Section of Now: Social Norms and Rituals as Sites for Architectural Intervention is a multimedia exhibition that explores society with a focus on “expanding notions of family, property ownership, activism, work, technology and life cycles.” 1920 Baile, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., $7–$10

