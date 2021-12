Nomadic Massive’s Waahli live in concert, Superdogs: The Musical, a DJ night, a comedy show and more.

SuperDogs: The Musical brings over 20 pooches to the stage (a Montreal first?) at the Segal Centre for an interactive, family-friendly experience taking place through Dec 16. 5170 Côte-Ste-Catherine, 7 p.m., $30–$67

Nomadic Massive member Waahli performs a solo show at Villeray’s Maison de la culture Claude-Léveillée. 911 Jean-Talon, 7:30 p.m., free

White Ribbon presents Uncomposed, a musical event focused on starting a conversation about masculinity, emotions and ending gender-based violence. The event is set to feature eTalk‘s Tyrone Edwards. Online, 7 p.m., free with registration

Mtlcomedyclub.com, Straightouttamontreal and Ben Cardilli Laughs present Comedy at the Red Room at the Plateau’s Cabaret Vol de Nuit. 14 Prince-Arthur E., 9 p.m., $10

Zacaz and Spank co-headline this week’s edition of Bass Drive Wednesdays at le Belmont. 4483 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZACAZ (@zacccaron) Zacaz and others local DJs play Le Belmont for Bass Drive Wednesdays.

