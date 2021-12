While worry among the vaccinated has doubled since October.

The unvaccinated are even less worried about the pandemic since Omicron

According to a new study by Abacus Data, there is a significant difference between how the Omicron variant has caused Canadians to react, in particular among those who are vaccinated versus those who remain unvaccinated.

Unvaccinated Canadians are slightly less worried about the COVID-19 pandemic since the emergence of the Omicron variant, with the percentage of those worried decreasing from 20% to 19% since October.

Vaccinated Canadians however are significantly more concerned about the pandemic since Omicron, with the percentage increasing by almost double, from 24% to 47%.

Chief Executive of Abacus Data David Coletto pointed out the irony in a statement that accompanied the release of the data.

“Interestingly, for the past few months, when the pandemic changes, those vaccinated react while the unvaxxed don’t.” —David Coletto

Overall, 44% of Canadians say they have become more worried about the pandemic, an increase of 20 points since the question was asked in October.

In Quebec, 61% of cases and 57% of hospitalizations in the last 28 days are in people who aren’t adequately vaccinated with both doses.

For the full list of results and methodology, please visit the Abacus Data website.

