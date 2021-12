The rate is also 1.5% lower than the national average.

Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard announced today that the unemployment rate in the province has returned to pre-pandemic levels, at 4.5%. The province’s recent economic update projected 6.5% GDP growth, outpacing U.S., Canadian and world averages.

“With the creation of 45,500 jobs in November in Quebec, the unemployment rate at 4.5% is identical to that observed in February 2020 before the pandemic. Thanks to Quebecers, Quebec’s economic performance remains exceptional.” —Eric Girard

Création de 45 500 emplois en novembre au Québec. Le taux de chômage à 4.5% est identique à celui observé en février 2020 avant la pandémie. Grâce aux Québécois, la performance économique du Québec demeure exceptionnelle.#polqc #financesqc #assnat — Eric Girard (@EricGirardMFQ) December 3, 2021

Competitive as always, Premier François Legault chimed in contrasting Quebec’s unemployment numbers with those of Ontario and Canada as a whole, noting that this province’s economic plan is working well. The national average is 6%, 1.5% higher than that of Quebec.

Notre plan économique fonctionne bien. — François Legault (@francoislegault) December 3, 2021

