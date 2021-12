The Parti Québécois is currently polling at 13%, 33 points below the CAQ.

The Parti Québécois has changed its logo in a quest for relevance

The Parti Québécois has just released its new logo, featuring a fleur-de-lys as the tail of the letter Q. The previous party logo simply featured a Q with a diagonal triangle as the tail.

The Parti Québécois released the logo with the caption, “Nationalism. The future. Strength. Solidarity.”

According to a new Leger poll, the Parti Québécois is polling at 13%, 33 points below the CAQ.

The previous Parti Québécois logo

