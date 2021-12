Not since bacon perfume have carnivores been so stoked about a new scent — and this one will fill your home for hours and hours. Yes, after flying off the shelves in the U.S. since 2018 and making its Canadian debut in the godforsaken year 2020, KFC is bringing their 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog back to Canada. The “Enviro-log” (to its credit?) is made of 100% recycled materials.

“Last year, we captured the hearts and senses of our Canadian fans with our 11 Herbs & Spices Firelogs. We are excited to bring them back this year and spread finger-lickin’ good cheer. The holiday season is full of so many treats for the senses, we’re so happy our 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog is one of them: gift it, gaze at it, just be sure not to eat it.” —Katherine Debicki, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC Canada

The KFC Firelog is available at Canadian Tire stores across the country while quantities last, retailing for $19.99.

For information about fireplace legality in Montreal, please click here.

