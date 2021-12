His first single on the label features Toronto jazz group BADBADNOTGOOD.

Montreal rapper Skiifall has signed a deal with the legendary XL Recordings. His first single on the label, “Break of Dawn,” features BADBADNOTGOOD, the Kount and his frequent collaborator YAMA//SATO. Skiifall and the latter artist are currently on tour with BADBADNOTGOOD, serving as the opening act for the Canadian leg of the jazz ensemble’s Talk Memory tour.

Founded in 1989, XL Recordings has been home to a wide range of artists, including Adele, Radiohead, the White Stripes and fellow Montrealer Kaytranada.

Skiifall joins forces with BADBADNOTGOOD on “Break of Dawn”, his first single on XL Recordings.

Skiifall first stepped on the scene late last year with his breakout single “Ting Tun Up,” which received support from BBC Radio and Virgil Abloh, along with an official remix from South Kilburn rapper Knucks.

The signing is a significant step forward for the Montreal hip hop scene, with Skiifall being one of the first rappers in the city to join a label of such esteem.

Skiifall is set to play Apt. 200 on New Year’s Eve. For more on the musician, please visit his website.

