Some positive news regarding the new variant.

Public health reveals that there’s been no community transmission of the Omicron variant in Quebec

According to a new survey conducted by the INSPQ, the Omicron variant does not seem to be circulating in Quebec through community transmission. The only case of the variant detected in the province so far came from a traveller.

The INSPQ analyzed 894 COVID-19 positive samples from Nov. 30, and no Omicron variant was detected.

“So far, only one case of the Omicron variant from a traveller has been confirmed in Quebec. A survey conducted by the INSPQ does not seem to reveal any community transmission of this variant in the province.”

For the complete report from Quebec public health, please click here.

#COVID19 Pour l’instant, un seul cas du variant #Omicron issu d'un voyageur a été confirmé au Québec. Une enquête menée par l’INSPQ ne semble pas révéler de transmission communautaire de ce variant dans la province. https://t.co/LgD9AeExHG — INSPQ (@INSPQ) December 6, 2021 Public health reveals that there’s been no community transmission of the Omicron variant in Quebec

Despite this news, concern about the pandemic remains heightened due to higher daily case counts. 1,189 new infections were reported today, with 841 active outbreaks in the province.

For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.