Anika St-Hilaire was last seen in Longueuil on Monday.

Police asking for public’s help to find missing 16-year-old girl

Longueuil police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old girl named Anika St-Hilaire, who was last seen in her South Shore neighbourhood around 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 29. Investigators have reason to fear for her health and safety.

St-Hilaire is 5’3″ and weighs 145 pounds, has white skin, brown hair and brown eyes. She speaks French, usually wears glasses and was last seen wearing a black coat, black shirt, black pants and grey shoes. For more details, please visit the Longueuil police Facebook page.

Anyone with information can call 911.

DISPARITION



Le SPAL recherche Anika ST-HILAIRE, âgée de 16 ans. Elle a été vue pour la dernière fois lundi matin le 29 novembre dernier peu après 9 heures, à Longueuil. Nous craignons pour sa santé et sécurité. https://t.co/UGnA8lpipe pic.twitter.com/VPVNn9aMSv — Police de Longueuil (@PoliceSPAL) December 2, 2021 Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old girl named Anika St-Hilaire.

