It’s the most wonderful time of the year, at least if you’re a film fan. The biggest blockbusters are out but so are the late-season Oscar contenders. For the spectacle inclined, it’s a great time to escape the cold and catch a movie.

Keanu Reeves is back as Neo in The Matrix Resurrections (Dec. 22). After nearly 20 years, Lana Wachowski revives one of the most visionary science-fiction films of the past half-century. Will she recapture the magic of the first film, or will it be another of the franchise’s doomed sequels?

Spiderman: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya (New movies to watch in December)

For the Marvel-heads, the much anticipated Spiderman: No Way Home hits screens Dec. 17. The film has fans buzzing due to the confirmed and rumoured return of previous Spider-Men (Tom Holland remains head Spidey) along with Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus and Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin. This entry has big shoes to fill as audiences seem tired of superhero films based on disappointing box-office results. With similar source-inspiration, it will also, no doubt, be compared to the best Marvel film of the past decade, the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018).

West Side Story, directed by Steven Spielberg (New movies to watch in December)

One of the most hotly anticipated films of the year, Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, opens in theatres on Dec. 10. Given that Spielberg is one of the few filmmakers who please popular and critical audiences, it’s hard not to be excited for the maestro’s take on the beloved musical. It’s only beginning to screen for critics, but the trailers are bright and vibrant; it seems unlikely to disappoint even though the lead actor, Ansel Elgort, has been embroiled in controversy and conspicuously absent from recent publicity for the film.

Nightmare Alley, directed by Guillermo Del Toro (New movies to watch in December)

Another heavy-hitter coming out this December is Guillermo Del Toro’s Nightmare Alley (Dec. 10), a new adaptation of a classic novel about the circus world by William Lindsay Gresham (previously adapted into a seedy noir in the 1940s). The star-studded cast includes Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe and Rooney Mara.

Licorice Pizza, directed by P.T. Anderson (New movies to watch in December)

P.T. Anderson, arguably the greatest working American filmmaker (There Will Be Blood, Phantom Thread), also comes out with his newest film, Licorice Pizza (Dec. 24). The film stars songstress Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman (Philip Seymour Hoffman’s son in his film debut) in this rom-com road-movie set in the 1970s. The film has received rave reviews in early previews and features an all-star supporting cast, including Bradley Cooper as Jon Peters, Barbra Streisand’s former hairdresser-turned-producer husband.

The King’s Man, starring Rhys Ifans as Rasputin (New movies to watch in December)

In other major blockbusters, another pre-Christmas release, The King’s Man, is the third entry in the improbably popular Kingsmen series. This time around, some of the worst villains in history (among them Rhys Ifans as a ridiculous Rasputin) plot to wipe out millions. The film has already been delayed several times, and it can’t all be blamed on COVID. It was originally slated for a Nov. 2019 release date. Let’s hope the film isn’t as messy as it seems from the outside. You can catch it in theatres as of Dec. 22.

Red Rocket, directed by Sean Baker ( New movies to watch in December)

Indie-darling Sean Baker (The Florida Project) comes out with Red Rocket, the story of a former porn star turned grifter returning to his home in Florida. The dark comedy about American narcissism captures the hubris of the American dream. It hits screens on Dec. 17.

Benedetta, directed by Paul Verhoeven (New movies to watch in December)

The hotly anticipated Benedetta, which screened as part of Cinémania at Cinema l’Amour last month, finally gets a release on Dec. 10th. Paul Verhoeven, director of Showgirls and Starship Troopers (among others), brings to the screen the true story of a 17th-century lesbian nun with all the flair for drama and hysterics you’d expect.

Prayer for a Lost Mitten (New movies to watch in December)

Also, for arthouse fans, the intimate documentary Prayer for a Lost Mitten hits the big screen on Dec. 10. The wintry film centres on the lost and found office of the Montreal metro system. What do our lost items say about us? It’s a lyrical and poetic examination of love and loss. ■

This article originally appeared in the December 2021 issue of Cult MTL.

