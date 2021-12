Today, Friday, Dec. 10, marks the opening of Montreal ice bar Hiverside, offering “a unique winter cocktail experience completely protected from the snow.” The ice bar pop-up comes courtesy of Southwest Montreal bar Riverside, in partnership with notable booze brands Grey Goose and Cointreau, and is located on the grounds of the popular Saint-Henri establishment. The space was entirely designed and built by Julien Doré, the man behind the Hôtel de Glace in Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier, near Quebec City.

Hiverside will be open Thursdays through Saturdays from 7 to 10:30 p.m., and “for a more ‘party’ experience” from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, the latter including the option of bottle service, which doesn’t require a special reservation. Three signature cocktails are included with each OpenTable reservation, and clients have their choice of Feeling Pine Mulled Wine, Cotton Candy Spritz, Chocolate Martini, Hiverside Eggnog, Snowball Hot Chocolate and Granny’s Pear-fect Toddy.

For more information and to make a reservation, please visit the Riverside Hiverside website.

For more on food and drink in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.