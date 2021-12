Hawkeye and Venom: Let There Be Carnage top streaming charts in Canada

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 movies and TV shows streaming in Canada last week. Topping the TV shows chart was the Marvel Avengers spinoff series Hawkeye starring Jeremy Renner, which is streaming in Canada via Disney Plus. In second and third place were The Great (Prime Video) and Cowboy Bebop (Netflix).

Hawkeye (Disney Plus) and Venom: Let There Be Carnage (VOD) top streaming charts in Canada

At the top of the movies chart was superhero film Venom: Let There Be Carnage starring Tom Hardy, which is streaming in Canada on VOD. In second place was Elf (Crave); The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (CTV) took third place.

Hawkeye (Disney Plus) and Venom: Let There Be Carnage (VOD) top streaming charts in Canada

For last week’s roundup of the top movies and TV shows streaming in Canada, please click here.

The JustWatch popularity score is calculated on movies and TV shows across all streaming platforms in Canada, including Netflix, Prime Video, Crave, Disney Plus, Starz and more. For more on JustWatch, please visit their website.

For the latest streaming content on Netflix, Prime Video, Crave, Disney Plus, CBC Gem, Apple TV+ and Criterion, please see our weekly streaming roundup.

For more film and TV coverage, please visit our Film & TV section.