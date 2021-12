A snowfall warning and freezing rain warning are in effect in Montreal. Up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected overnight to fall in and around the city, with rapidly accumulating snow making travel difficult. The forecast calls for up to two millimetres of freezing precipitation during the changeover from snow to rain on Monday, which will affect the morning commute. The Weather Network has issued a warning stating that Montreal highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

To monitor the warnings and weather forecast, please visit the Weather Network.

18:00 EnvCanada issued #Snowfall warning 15 to 20 cm #Montréal #QCStorm https://t.co/pnHOL0miWs — Montréal (@ECAlertQC147) December 5, 2021 Extreme snowfall and freezing rain warning in effect in Montreal until Monday morning

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.