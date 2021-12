18 years later, the Will Ferrell comedy is still number one.

Elf is still the most popular Christmas movie

18 years after its original release, the Will Ferrell comedy Elf remains the most popular Christmas movie streaming during the holidays this year. According to streaming guide JustWatch, Elf, which is available in Canada via Crave, was also the top movie streaming in November, beating out new heavyweight releases like Red Notice and No Time to Die.

Elf, directed by Jon Favreau, tells the story of Buddy (Ferrell), a human raised by┬áSanta’s elves, who travels to New York City to meet his biological father, played by James Caan.

Other popular Christmas movies being streamed this holiday season in Canada include 8-Bit Christmas, The Grinch, Planes, Trains and Automobiles and How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

