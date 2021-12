Montréal in winter is not for everyone, but if you’re willing to brave the chill, you’ll be richly rewarded. Montrealers know how to have a good time, and they don’t let a little snow, or an icy wind dampen their spirit. The city is aglow with warm and cosy nooks and crannies, where you’ll find music, art, theatre, and fun. And the fuel that keeps these fires burning? Unique and delectable dishes that have Quebec written all over them. You’ll find fine dining from all corners of the world in Montreal, but if you’re looking for a true taste of Quebec, look no further than these tasty treats.

Breakfast of Champions

A cooked breakfast is a great way to get you up and running for a day of sightseeing, and what better than beans and eggs? French Canadian baked beans (Fèves au lard) are slow cooked white beans that are infused with rich flavour. These are no ordinary baked beans. Maple syrup and molasses form the backbone of the flavour, along with thick slices of bacon or salted pork, and plenty of seasoning. Don’t worry, it is possible to find a vegetarian version. Eat your beans on toast, or with scrambled eggs, or as part of a full Canadian homestyle cooked breakfast.

Afternoon Tea Breaks

While the city may be beautiful in winter, it's not a good idea to stay out in the cold for long periods of time. We recommend taking regular breaks to refuel and warm up. Take the opportunity to step into one of Montreal's cosy cafes and treat yourself to a Butter Tart and a cup of whatever warming drink makes your heart flutter. Butter tarts little pastry tarts filled with a soft, buttery filling -similar to a pecan tart but without the pecans. These melt-in-the-mouth treats are so delicious that you'll want to keep coming back for more.

Tasty Treats

While you’re wondering through Montréal’s charming neighbourhoods on a crisp winter’s day, you’re going to need a snack that will spark a fire in your belly. That snack has tobe a Beaver Tail. No, it’s not as disgusting as it sounds. Beaver Tails are basically doughnuts in the shape of a Beaver’s tail. The dough is fried in a high heat and then dipped in cinnamon-flavoured sugar. These mouth-watering snacks are crispy on the outside, but soft and doughy on the inside, and thanks to the high heat, they’re not oily. You’ll find Beaver Tails at specialised kiosks all around the city. But the best Beaver Tail pop stands are to be found in winter around the ice rinks and winter markets.

Hearty Lunch

Montreal is famous for its smoked meats. Pop into a deli and ask for a beef brisket on rye with lashings of yellow mustard, and you won’t be disappointed. But if smoked meat, or any kind of meat is just not your jam, then we suggest you get yourself a hearty bowl of split pea soup. Split pea soup is a staple of home cooking in Quebec, but you’re sure to find a delicious version of it at any one of the numerous restaurants dotted around the city. However, be aware that in the traditional version of this soup, ham hock is one of the ingredients, so make sure you ask for a vegetarian version. Nothing warms the soul faster than a bowl of soup and chunk of bread.